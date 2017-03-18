Engineer Tony Platt Recalls Mixing AC/DC’s Highway To Hell Album – “They Want The Music To Be The Forefront, They Didn’t Want To Depend On Effects”; The Double Stop Podcast Streaming

This week on The Double Stop Podcast, Tony Platt discusses his life and career. From his early days in the studio to engineering such albums as AC/DC's Back In Black and Flick Of The Switch. He shares the story of being with Mutt Lange when they heard that Bon Scott died, to working on Foreigner 4, and his experiences working with Cheap Trick and Buddy Guy.

Platt is an English sound engineer and record producer, best known for his work with a diverse mix of artists, including, AC/DC, Cheap Trick, Bob Marley, Iron Maiden, Shy, Buddy Guy, Foreigner, Sparks, Jazz Jamaica All Stars, Lillian Axe and Motörhead.