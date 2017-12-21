ENSIFERUM Announce Path To Glory European Tour With Special Guests EX DEO
Finland's Ensiferum have just announced a full European tour for April 2018.
Comments bassist Sami Hinkka: "Greetings fellow metalheads! With great pride, we announce our next tour, Path To Glory! It's been ages since we did a tour this long and thorough all across Europe, so it's going to be a blast, night after night for weeks! And that's what we love to do: party hard with the craziest crowd in the world! We are gonna treat you with a special set combining new, old and rare Ensiferum hits! We are extremely thrilled to share the stage with the mighty Ex Deo who are returning to Europe after many years! This is going to be one hell of a tour! See you all in the moshpit!"
Tour dates:
April
3 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
7 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival
8 - Rostock, Germany - Mau
9 - Gdynia, Poland - Ucho
10 - Warsaw, Poland - roxima
11 - Katowice, Poland - Mega Club
12 - Wroclaw, Poland - Zaklete Rewiry
13 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
14 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
15 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
17 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
18 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
19 - Grenoble, France - Belle Electric
20 - Limoges, France - John Lennon
21 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1
22 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje
23 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
25 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
26 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
27 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
28 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall
29 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna
30 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
May
1 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington
2 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
3 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
5 - Dresden, Germany - Loco Club
6 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track
9 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Mochvara
10 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
11 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
12 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
13 - Nijmegen, Netherlands Doornroosje
Ensiferum recently released their new album, Two Paths, via Metal Blade Records. Order the new album here.
Ensiferum lineup:
Petri Lindroos - Vocals/Guitar
Markus Toivonen - Guitar/Vocals
Sami Hinkka - Bass/Vocals
Janne Parviainen - Drums
Netta Skog - Digital Accordion/Backing vocals