ENSIFERUM Announce Path To Glory European Tour With Special Guests EX DEO

Finland's Ensiferum have just announced a full European tour for April 2018.

Comments bassist Sami Hinkka: "Greetings fellow metalheads! With great pride, we announce our next tour, Path To Glory! It's been ages since we did a tour this long and thorough all across Europe, so it's going to be a blast, night after night for weeks! And that's what we love to do: party hard with the craziest crowd in the world! We are gonna treat you with a special set combining new, old and rare Ensiferum hits! We are extremely thrilled to share the stage with the mighty Ex Deo who are returning to Europe after many years! This is going to be one hell of a tour! See you all in the moshpit!"

Tour dates:

April

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

7 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival

8 - Rostock, Germany - Mau

9 - Gdynia, Poland - Ucho

10 - Warsaw, Poland - roxima

11 - Katowice, Poland - Mega Club

12 - Wroclaw, Poland - Zaklete Rewiry

13 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

15 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

17 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

18 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

19 - Grenoble, France - Belle Electric

20 - Limoges, France - John Lennon

21 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

22 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

23 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

25 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

26 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

27 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri

28 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

29 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

30 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

May

1 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington

2 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

3 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

5 - Dresden, Germany - Loco Club

6 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track

9 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Mochvara

10 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

11 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

12 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

13 - Nijmegen, Netherlands Doornroosje

Ensiferum recently released their new album, Two Paths, via Metal Blade Records. Order the new album here.

Ensiferum lineup:

Petri Lindroos - Vocals/Guitar

Markus Toivonen - Guitar/Vocals

Sami Hinkka - Bass/Vocals

Janne Parviainen - Drums

Netta Skog - Digital Accordion/Backing vocals