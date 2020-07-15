ENSIFERUM Debut "For Sirens" Lyric Video

Ensiferum recently released their new album, Thalassic, via Metal Blade Records. Check out a lyric video for the song, "For Sirens", below, and order the new album here.

Thalassic tracklisting:

"Seafarer's Dream"

"Rum, Women, Victory"

"Andromeda"

"The Defence Of The Sampo"

"Run From The Crushing Tide"

"For Sirens"

"One With The Sea"

"Midsummer Magic"

"Cold Northland (Väinämöinen Part III)"

"Merille Lahteva" (Bonus Track)

"I'll Stay by Your Side" (Bonus Track)

"For Sirens" lyric video:

"Andromeda" video:

"Rum, Women, Victory" video: