ENSIFERUM Debuts Official Live Video For "For Those About To Fight For Metal"

Ensiferum have released an official live video for ""For Those About To Fight For Metal", a track from the band's Two Paths album.

Says the group: "On the tour last spring we shot a video and it’s finally out. Enjoy!"

Ensiferum are back in North America on a month-long headlining tour. The trek runs through January 29th in Tampa, Florida. Support will be provided by Septicflesh and Arsis. Following the tour, Ensiferum will also make an appearance on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal 2019 cruise before heading to Mexico.

Ensiferum tour dates are listed below.

January (with Septicflesh, Arsis)

7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

8 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

11 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

14 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

20 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

22 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

23 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

29 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

January

31-Feb. 4 - 70000 Tons Of Metal - Fort Lauderdale, FL

February

6 - 3 Stage - Guadalajara, Mexico

7 - Cafe Iguana - Monterrey, Mexico

8 - Circo Volador - Mexico City, Mexico