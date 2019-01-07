ENSIFERUM Debuts Official Live Video For "For Those About To Fight For Metal"
January 7, 2019, 2 hours ago
Ensiferum have released an official live video for ""For Those About To Fight For Metal", a track from the band's Two Paths album.
Says the group: "On the tour last spring we shot a video and it’s finally out. Enjoy!"
Ensiferum are back in North America on a month-long headlining tour. The trek runs through January 29th in Tampa, Florida. Support will be provided by Septicflesh and Arsis. Following the tour, Ensiferum will also make an appearance on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal 2019 cruise before heading to Mexico.
Ensiferum tour dates are listed below.
January (with Septicflesh, Arsis)
7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
8 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
11 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
14 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
20 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
22 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
23 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
29 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
January
31-Feb. 4 - 70000 Tons Of Metal - Fort Lauderdale, FL
February
6 - 3 Stage - Guadalajara, Mexico
7 - Cafe Iguana - Monterrey, Mexico
8 - Circo Volador - Mexico City, Mexico