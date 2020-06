ENSIFERUM Featured In New "Leak Of Legends" Episode; Video

Metal Blade Records has released another episode in their Leak Of Legends series, where bands open up the vault and share their most interesting tour stories/adventures. This time vocalist/guitarist Petri Lindroos from Ensiferum gives us the inside-scoop on a wild party night in Monaco... or not?!

On July 10, Ensiferum will release their new album, Thalassic, via Metal Blade Records. On release day, Ensiferum will host a record release show - "Studio Live" - at 9 PM, EET / 8 PM, CET / 7 PM, GMT / 12 PM, EST / 9 AM, PST. The band will be performing a selection of new, classic and rare tracks "live" from Sonic Pump Studio in Helsinki, Finland that will be streamed at Keikalla.fi. The band will also be chatting with fans in between the live performance and after the show.

For those not able to catch the show when it airs, the performance will be available online for 7 days immediately following the end of the show.

Tickets are available now for purchase, here.

Thalassic can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- Ltd. box set (incl. Digipak, bonus CD, flag, pendant)

- Ltd. box set (incl. Digipak, bonus CD, flag, pendant, drinking horn - EMP excl.)

- Ltd. Digi (incl. 2 bonus tracks - EU excl.)

- CD

- Ltd. LP + 7" + drinking horn (ltd. 1000 - EMP excl.)

- 180g Black Vinyl (EU excl.)

- Red/Black Marbled Vinyl (ltd. 700 - EU excl.)

- Purple/Blue Marbled Vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU excl.)

- Finish Flag Vinyl (ltd. 200 - Nuclear Blast excl.)

- Gold Vinyl (ltd. 200 - Ensiferum store excl.)

- Night Blue Marbled Vinyl (ltd. 100 - Levykauppa excl.)

- Red/Orange/Yellow Glow (ltd. 100 - Kings Road excl.)

- PIC-LP (ltd. 300 - EU excl.)

- Jade Green Vinyl (ltd. 400 - US excl.)

- Arctic Blue Vinyl (ltd. 300 - US excl.)

Thalassic tracklisting:

"Seafarer's Dream"

"Rum, Women, Victory"

"Andromeda"

"The Defence Of The Sampo"

"Run From The Crushing Tide"

"For Sirens"

"One With The Sea"

"Midsummer Magic"

"Cold Northland (Väinämöinen Part III)"

"Merille Lahteva" (Bonus Track)

"I'll Stay by Your Side" (Bonus Track)

"Andromeda" video:

"Rum, Women, Victory" video:

"Rum, Women, Victory" lyric video: