ENSIFERUM Issues Update From The Studio - “For This Album, We Wanted To Catch Our Live Energy On A Totally New Level With The Best Possible Sound”

As previously announced, Ensiferum recently entered the Astia studio in Lappeenranta, Finland to begin work on their seventh full-length, which will be produced once again by Anssi Kippo (Children Of Bodom, Impaled Nazarene, Entwine, etc.). Set to be released in September via Metal Blade Records, the quintet has now issued an update about the recording process from in the studio.

Sami Hinkka (bass) comments: "Hi, folks! Greetings from the Astia studio!

“For this album, we wanted to catch our live energy on a totally new level with the best possible sound. So every song was played together while recording drums. Most of the bass lines were also taken from those live takes to guarantee the maximum groove. There are songs on the album we recorded without a click so get ready for some serious rocking, people!

“Since Anssi Kippo is such a studio wizard, he has synced his legendary Otari MTR-90mk2 2" 24 -tape recording machine (recognizable, for example, from Metallica's “Nothing Else Matters” video) with his computer, so we will record drums, bass, rhythm guitars and lead vocals on tape, and the rest that can't fit on the tape, we'll record on computer. Also the mixing will be done the analogue way on tape to make sure that the sound will remain as raw, punchy and as unprocessed as possible.

The second week is almost over and we are perfectly on schedule: drums, bass lines and half of the rhythm guitars are done.

“We are doing 12 hour long days, so unfortunately this time there won't be 'beer of the week' or any fooling around video diaries, but there will be plenty of time for that after the album is done and the touring starts again. ;)

“Stay tuned for more news! Cheers!"

Before the album's release, European fans will be able to catch Ensiferum at various festivals this summer. See below for all dates, with more shows to be announced soon.

Ensiferum tour dates:

April

7 - Metal Franconia Festival - Dettelbach, Germany

8 - Durbuy Rock Festival - Durbuy, Belgium

June

3 - Metal Open Air Plzen - Plzen, Czech Republic

24 - Montebello Festival - Montebello, QC

30 - Rockfest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain

July

1 - Hoernerfest - Brande-Hoernerkirchen, Germany

2 - Battlefield Festival - Milan, Italy

13 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen - Vlyn, Germany

August

17 - Summerbreeze Festival - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany