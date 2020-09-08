ENSIFERUM Premier Lyric Video for "Run From The Crushing Tide"; Thalassic Album Lands On Charts Worldwide

This past July, Ensiferum released their new full-length, Thalassic, via Metal Blade Records - which landed on the worldwide charts:

- Finland: #1 - official albums chart

- Germany: #3 - official albums chart

- Switzerland: #5 - official albums chart

- USA: #10 - current hard music albums chart

- USA: #14 - top new artist albums chart

- USA: #26 - current rock albums chart

- USA: #94 - top current albums chart

- Canada: #7 - hard music albums chart

- UK: #11 - rock / metal album chart

- Belgium: #22 - official albums chart (Wallonia)

- Belgium: #83 - official albums chart (Flanders)

- Austria: #26 - official albums chart

For a preview of Thalassic, a new lyric video for the album track "Run From The Crushing Tide" can be found below. Order the new album here.

Thalassic tracklisting:

"Seafarer's Dream"

"Rum, Women, Victory"

"Andromeda"

"The Defence Of The Sampo"

"Run From The Crushing Tide"

"For Sirens"

"One With The Sea"

"Midsummer Magic"

"Cold Northland (Väinämöinen Part III)"

"Merille Lahteva" (Bonus Track)

"I'll Stay by Your Side" (Bonus Track)

"Run From The Crushing Tide" lyric video:

"For Sirens" lyric video:

"Andromeda" video:

"Rum, Women, Victory" video: