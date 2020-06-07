ENSIFERUM Share Record Store Raid Video

Watch as Ensiferum vocalist / guitarist Petri Linddroos goes on a record store raid in his hometown of Helsinki, Finland.

On July 10, Ensiferum will release their new album, Thalassic, via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of Thalassic, a video for the first single, "Rum, Women, Victory", can be viewed below. It features fan-submitted, sing-a-long content that the band collected after reaching out to their followers about recreating an at-home festival-like experience.

Sami Hinkka (bass) comments: "Hi folks! So, the video of 'Rum, Women, Victory' is here! First of all, we want to thank each and every one who sent their video clip with such a short notice - You guys f***ing rock! Even though we are not the most hip/state of the art/IT-know-how-expert-band when it comes to creating content, other than music, it was such a great experience to do this video. But absolutely the best thing of this video project was to see how much fun you guys had with the new song and how you all gave 110% for it! We can't wait to see this energy in the front rows of the future gigs! Enough talking. We hope you like the video because we love it!"

On Thalassic's release day (July 10), Ensiferum will host a record release show - "Studio Live" - at 9 PM, EET / 8 PM, CET / 7 PM, GMT / 12 PM, EST / 9 AM, PST. The band will be performing a selection of new, classic and rare tracks "live" from Sonic Pump Studio in Helsinki, Finland that will be streamed at Keikalla.fi. The band will also be chatting with fans in between the live performance and after the show.

For those not able to catch the show when it airs, the performance will be available online for 7 days immediately following the end of the show.

Tickets are available now for purchase, here.

Thalassic can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- Ltd. box set (incl. Digipak, bonus CD, flag, pendant)

- Ltd. box set (incl. Digipak, bonus CD, flag, pendant, drinking horn - EMP excl.)

- Ltd. Digi (incl. 2 bonus tracks - EU excl.)

- CD

- Ltd. LP + 7" + drinking horn (ltd. 1000 - EMP excl.)

- 180g Black Vinyl (EU excl.)

- Red/Black Marbled Vinyl (ltd. 700 - EU excl.)

- Purple/Blue Marbled Vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU excl.)

- Finish Flag Vinyl (ltd. 200 - Nuclear Blast excl.)

- Gold Vinyl (ltd. 200 - Ensiferum store excl.)

- Night Blue Marbled Vinyl (ltd. 100 - Levykauppa excl.)

- Red/Orange/Yellow Glow (ltd. 100 - Kings Road excl.)

- PIC-LP (ltd. 300 - EU excl.)

- Jade Green Vinyl (ltd. 400 - US excl.)

- Arctic Blue Vinyl (ltd. 300 - US excl.)

Thalassic tracklisting:

"Seafarer's Dream"

"Rum, Women, Victory"

"Andromeda"

"The Defence Of The Sampo"

"Run From The Crushing Tide"

"For Sirens"

"One With The Sea"

"Midsummer Magic"

"Cold Northland (Väinämöinen Part III)"

"Merille Lahteva" (Bonus Track)

"I'll Stay by Your Side" (Bonus Track)

"Rum, Women, Victory" lyric video: