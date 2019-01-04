ENSIFERUM To Kick Off Path To Glory North American Headlining Tour This Weekend; Beer Tasting Video Posted

After a near four-year absence, Finnish folk metallers, Ensiferum, will make their way to North American shores this weekend on a month-long headlining tour. The trek will commence on January 5th in Baltimore, Maryland and run through January 29th in Tampa, Florida. Support will be provided by Septicflesh and Arsis.

Following the tour, Ensiferum will also make an appearance on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal 2019 cruise before heading to Mexico.

In anticipation of the upcoming live dates, the band has posted a new beer tasting video, filmed at the 2018 MetalDays Festival as well as a live clip, recorded in Pratteln, Switzerland on May 12th, 2018. Both can be seen below:

Ensiferum tour dates are listed below.

January (with Septicflesh, Arsis)

5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

8 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

11 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

14 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

20 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

22 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

23 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

29 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

January

31-Feb. 4 - 70000 Tons Of Metal - Fort Lauderdale, FL

February

6 - 3 Stage - Guadalajara, Mexico

7 - Cafe Iguana - Monterrey, Mexico

8 - Circo Volador - Mexico City, Mexico

