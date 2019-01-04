ENSIFERUM To Kick Off Path To Glory North American Headlining Tour This Weekend; Beer Tasting Video Posted
After a near four-year absence, Finnish folk metallers, Ensiferum, will make their way to North American shores this weekend on a month-long headlining tour. The trek will commence on January 5th in Baltimore, Maryland and run through January 29th in Tampa, Florida. Support will be provided by Septicflesh and Arsis.
Following the tour, Ensiferum will also make an appearance on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal 2019 cruise before heading to Mexico.
In anticipation of the upcoming live dates, the band has posted a new beer tasting video, filmed at the 2018 MetalDays Festival as well as a live clip, recorded in Pratteln, Switzerland on May 12th, 2018. Both can be seen below:
Ensiferum tour dates are listed below.
January (with Septicflesh, Arsis)
5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
8 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
11 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
14 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
20 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
22 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
23 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
29 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
January
31-Feb. 4 - 70000 Tons Of Metal - Fort Lauderdale, FL
February
6 - 3 Stage - Guadalajara, Mexico
7 - Cafe Iguana - Monterrey, Mexico
8 - Circo Volador - Mexico City, Mexico
(Photo - Andy Whittle)