ENSLAVED Discuss Band Lineup, Recording Of Upcoming Utgard Album; Video

August 11, 2020, an hour ago

Enslaved are set to release their 15th studio album, Utgard, on October 2 via Nuclear Blast. In a trailer released today, guitarist Ivar Bjørnson discusses the current band lineup and the recording of the new album.

Utgard will be available in these formats:

- CD jewel case (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
- Limited Edition Black Vinyl (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
- Limited Edition Grey Vinyl (300 copies)
- Limited Edition Blue Vinyl (300 copies)
- Limited Edition UK Exclusive Transparent Green Vinyl (300 copies + available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)

Pre-order here.

Utgard tracklisting:

"Fires In The Dark"
"Jettegryta"
"Sequence"
"Homebound"
"Utgardr"
"Urjotun"
"Flight Of Thought And Memory"
"Storms Of Utgard"
"Distant Seasons"

"Jettegryta" video:

"Homebound" video:

Enslaved recently announced their Cinematic Summer Tour - an innovative digital tour comprised of online events, in conjunction with Europe's leading festivals. Enslaved will present fans with these remaining shows:
 
August
20 - Beyond The Gates: "Below The Lights" show

September
30 - Summer Breeze: "Utgard - The Journey Within“ show

All shows will be streamed here. For more information head here.

Enslaved are:

Ivar Bjørnson - guitars
Grutle Kjellson - vocals
Arve 'Ice Dale' Isdal - guitar
Håkon Vinje - Keyboards, Clean Vocals
Iver Sandøy - Drums

(Photo - Roy Bjørg)



