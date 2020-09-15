ENSLAVED Discuss Guest Percussion On New Song "Sequence"; Video Trailer

Enslaved are set to release their 15th studio album, Utgard, on October 2 via Nuclear Blast. Learn more about the involvement of multi-talent Martin Horntveth on the new album in this video trailer:

Utgard will be available in these formats:

- CD jewel case (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)

- Limited Edition Black Vinyl (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)

- Limited Edition Grey Vinyl (300 copies)

- Limited Edition Blue Vinyl (300 copies)

- Limited Edition UK Exclusive Transparent Green Vinyl (300 copies + available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)

Pre-order here.

Utgard tracklisting:

"Fires In The Dark"

"Jettegryta"

"Sequence"

"Homebound"

"Utgardr"

"Urjotun"

"Flight Of Thought And Memory"

"Storms Of Utgard"

"Distant Seasons"

"Urjotun" video:

"Jettegryta" video:

"Homebound" video:

Enslaved are:

Ivar Bjørnson - guitars

Grutle Kjellson - vocals

Arve 'Ice Dale' Isdal - guitar

Håkon Vinje - Keyboards, Clean Vocals

Iver Sandøy - Drums

(Photo - Roy Bjørg)