ENSLAVED Discuss Guest Percussion On New Song "Sequence"; Video Trailer
September 15, 2020, an hour ago
Enslaved are set to release their 15th studio album, Utgard, on October 2 via Nuclear Blast. Learn more about the involvement of multi-talent Martin Horntveth on the new album in this video trailer:
Utgard will be available in these formats:
- CD jewel case (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
- Limited Edition Black Vinyl (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
- Limited Edition Grey Vinyl (300 copies)
- Limited Edition Blue Vinyl (300 copies)
- Limited Edition UK Exclusive Transparent Green Vinyl (300 copies + available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
Pre-order here.
Utgard tracklisting:
"Fires In The Dark"
"Jettegryta"
"Sequence"
"Homebound"
"Utgardr"
"Urjotun"
"Flight Of Thought And Memory"
"Storms Of Utgard"
"Distant Seasons"
"Urjotun" video:
"Jettegryta" video:
"Homebound" video:
Enslaved are:
Ivar Bjørnson - guitars
Grutle Kjellson - vocals
Arve 'Ice Dale' Isdal - guitar
Håkon Vinje - Keyboards, Clean Vocals
Iver Sandøy - Drums
(Photo - Roy Bjørg)