ENSLAVED Discuss High Jinx With OPETH And A Fart Machine; Video

True avant-garde Norwegians Enslaved unleashed their new album, E, back in October via Nuclear Blast. The band have been touring with label mates Opeth in support of the new release. Nuclear Blast caught up with Ivar Bjørnson to discuss what it's like touring with Opeth ahead of their special headline set in London tomorrow at Islington Assembly Hall.

Watch as Ivar reveals the high jinks that happened on that tour, which involves a fart machine and an unfortunate experience for the band's axeman, Ice Dale.

Tour dates:

November

24 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

25 - Paris, France - Trabendo

26 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

28 - Rezé, France - Barakason

29 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

30 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

December

1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Chelmnice

16 - Moscow, Russia - Volta

17 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Club Val

* supporting Opeth

February

15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

17 - Boston, MA - Royale

18 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

23 - Chicago, IL - Metro

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

25 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

26 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

March

2 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

3 - Edmonton, BC - The Starlite Ballroom

5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

9 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observator