ENSLAVED Discuss High Jinx With OPETH And A Fart Machine; Video
November 23, 2017, an hour ago
True avant-garde Norwegians Enslaved unleashed their new album, E, back in October via Nuclear Blast. The band have been touring with label mates Opeth in support of the new release. Nuclear Blast caught up with Ivar Bjørnson to discuss what it's like touring with Opeth ahead of their special headline set in London tomorrow at Islington Assembly Hall.
Watch as Ivar reveals the high jinks that happened on that tour, which involves a fart machine and an unfortunate experience for the band's axeman, Ice Dale.
Tour dates:
November
24 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
25 - Paris, France - Trabendo
26 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
28 - Rezé, France - Barakason
29 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
30 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony
December
1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett
3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Chelmnice
16 - Moscow, Russia - Volta
17 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Club Val
* supporting Opeth
February
15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
17 - Boston, MA - Royale
18 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
23 - Chicago, IL - Metro
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
25 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
26 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
March
2 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom
3 - Edmonton, BC - The Starlite Ballroom
5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
9 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observator