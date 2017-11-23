ENSLAVED Discuss High Jinx With OPETH And A Fart Machine; Video

November 23, 2017, an hour ago

news black death enslaved opeth

ENSLAVED Discuss High Jinx With OPETH And A Fart Machine; Video

True avant-garde Norwegians Enslaved unleashed their new album, E, back in October via Nuclear Blast. The band have been touring with label mates Opeth in support of the new release. Nuclear Blast caught up with Ivar Bjørnson to discuss what it's like touring with Opeth ahead of their special headline set in London tomorrow at Islington Assembly Hall.

Watch as Ivar reveals the high jinks that happened on that tour, which involves a fart machine and an unfortunate experience for the band's axeman, Ice Dale.

Tour dates:

November
24 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
25 - Paris, France - Trabendo
26 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
28 - Rezé, France - Barakason
29 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
30 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

December
1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett
3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Chelmnice
16 - Moscow, Russia - Volta
17 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Club Val

* supporting Opeth

February
15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA  
16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza  
17 - Boston, MA - Royale
18 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre  
21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom  
23 - Chicago, IL - Metro  
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze  
25 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater  
26 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre  

March
2 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom  
3 - Edmonton, BC - The Starlite Ballroom  
5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater  
6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon  
7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater  
9 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom  
10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observator

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

Latest Reviews