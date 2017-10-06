ENSLAVED Premier “The River’s Mouth” Music Video

On October 13th, true avant-garde Norwegians, Enslaved, will unleash their highly anticipated studio album, E, and herald a new era of their career. The band’s 14th opus melds mesmerizing prog with jarring extreme metal and epic musical landscapes.

While the 10-minute-long opening track "Storm Son" gave fans a taster of what to expect from the new album, the single "The River's Mouth" reveals a heavier and more harsh side of the release. Watch the official video for "The River's Mouth", which was once again created by Josh Graham, below.

Songwriter and guitarist Ivar explains: "'The River’s Mouth' is a quite heavy track, drawing both on our rock roots and of course the foundation of everything awesome: mid-80s, mid-paced Bathory. It also includes some odd space-rock in the choruses and the end part - finally Bathory and Hawkwind met. I like the energy of this song a lot - both Cato and new-kid-on-the-chopping-block Håkon is doing such a great job with the psychedelic parts, the chorus and the ending. What a drive! The end sounds like travelling at insane speed through wormholes. The theme here is your relationship with the “future”, as we describe it: The sensation of time moving along is a construction of our brains - physics claims all time to already have been “rolled out”; try wrapping our brains around that one! So the future would be, speaking in tabloid; a piece of land we just haven’t arrived at yet. But it is already here. The song is about acting in tandem with your future self which already arrived at this “future island” - do not sit and wait, make sure you lay the ground for what is to happen in the future, now!"

E will be available in the following formats:

- CD digipak

- Red Cassette - limited to 300 worldwide

- Red with Bone and Grey Splatter - limited to 900 worldwide

- Bundle: T-shirt + CD Digi + 5 metal pin set + wooden coaster + 11x17 poster

Tracklistings:

CD Digipak:

“Storm Son”

“The River’s Mouth”

“Sacred Horse”

“Axis Of The World’s”

“Feather’s Of Eolh”

“Hiindsiight”

Bonus Tracks

“Djupet”

“What Else Is There” (Röyksopp Cover)

Vinyl:

Side A

“Storm Son”

“The River’s Mouth”

Side B

“Sacred Horse”

“Axis Of The World’s”

Side C

“Feather’s Of Eolh”

“Hiindsiight”

Side D (Etching)

Cassette:

Side A

“Storm Son”

“The River’s Mouth”

“Sacred Horse”

“Axis Of The World’s”

Side B

“Feather’s Of Eolh”

“Hiindsiight”

Bonus Tracks

“Djupet”

“What Else Is There” (Röyksopp Cover)

Festival Shows:

October

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Close-Up Baten 21

February

1-5 - Miami, FL - 70000 Tons Of Metal

October (with Sibir)

12 - Oslo, Norway - Blå

13 - Bergen, Norway - Garage



European tour:

November

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

11 - Berlin, Germany - Nuke

12 - Bologne - Underground

13 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli de Helling

15 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz*

16 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands*

17 - Belfast, Ireland - The Limelight 1*

18 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy *

19 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City*

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy*

22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute*

24 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

25 - Paris, France - Trabendo

26 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

28 - Rezé, France - Barakason

29 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

30 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

December

1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Chelmnice

16 - Moscow, Russia - Volta

17 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Club Val

* supporting Opeth