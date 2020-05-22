ENSLAVED Release New Single / Video "Homebound"; Limited Edition Vinyl 7" Features "Knights Of The Thunder" TNT Cover

Today, Norway's avantgarde metal heroes Enslaved release their new single "Homebound" from the upcoming record, Utgard, that will be released in fall 2020. Watch the video below.

The new single will be available as a Limited Edition 7" vinyl format, limited to 500 pieces. The single will be out on June 26th

Tracklist:

"Homebound" (A-side)

"Knights Of The Thunder" (TNT Cover - B-side)

The band states: "Homebound' is about the greatest reward of exploring and travelling into unknown territory - to "go viking" if you will, turning homebound at the end of the journey. It is a song that takes Enslaved on a musical journey that is as much an homage to those who dared so we could play our very own style of music: from nurturing blackened roots to nodding at zeppelins in the sky, beholding teutonic thrash titans and watching speeding motorpsychos take off into the futures."

Enslaved previously issued the following statement regarding the new album:

"Utgard bears countless meanings to us; an image, metaphor, an esoteric 'location', a word on its own etc. - on different levels and layers. From Norse mythology we know it as a landscape were the giants roam; where the gods of Asgard have no control; dangerous, chaotic, uncontrollable and where madness, creativeness, humor and chaos dwells.

"The album is a journey into and through Utgard. It is a place of unification of that which is above and that which lies below. It is not about avoiding fear of the pitch-black darkness (it will keep on growing until the next confrontation), but to go into the darkness itself. This is the rebirth of the individual. In a world that has become so obsessed with the false lights of greed, jealousy and egotism this is a necessary journey.

"Utgard is not a fairytale, it is a vital part of both your mind and your surroundings, and it has been since the dawn of mankind. Acknowledging that this realm exists and is a vital part of the self, has inspired us deeply since the early days of our lives. Enjoy our journey to the outer limits."

Utgard tracklisting:

"Fires In The Dark"

"Jettegryta"

"Sequence"

"Homebound"

"Utgardr"

"Urjotun"

"Flight Of Thought And Memory"

"Storms Of Utgard"

"Distant Seasons"

(Photo - Roy Bjørg)