ENSLAVED Release New Single / Video "Urjotun" - "Our Mutual Love For Bands Like TANGERINE DREAM And KRAFTWERK Finally Fully Ascended In An Enslaved Song"

Enslaved are set to release their 15th studio album, Utgard, on October 2 via Nuclear Blast. They have released the third single from the album, entitled 'Urjotun'. It is one of their most experimental songs yet, accompanied by a psychedelic video detailing dark visions and a journey to the outer reaches of the subconscious.

Vocalist Grutle Kjellson comments: "The lyrical idea for Urjotun had been spinning around in the chaos in the back of my head for quite a while, when Ivar sent me the riff-demo last autumn. I knew instantly that this was it, the very soundtrack of the rise of the primeval giant, the Urjotun! Our mutual love and fascination for that early krautrock scene and for bands like Tangerine Dream and Kraftwerk, finally fully ascended in an Enslaved song, almost 30 years after we picked up those legendary kraut-albums. It’s funny, that in Germany they referred to this kind of music as 'Kosmische Musik', cosmic music! And, that is exactly what this song is about; cosmic chaos. On top of this, director David Hall, made a perfect projection and visualization of our troubled minds.”

In the trailer below, guitarist Ivar Bjørnson discusses the current band lineup and the recording of the new album.

Utgard will be available in these formats:

- CD jewel case (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)

- Limited Edition Black Vinyl (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)

- Limited Edition Grey Vinyl (300 copies)

- Limited Edition Blue Vinyl (300 copies)

- Limited Edition UK Exclusive Transparent Green Vinyl (300 copies + available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)

Utgard tracklisting:

"Fires In The Dark"

"Jettegryta"

"Sequence"

"Homebound"

"Utgardr"

"Urjotun"

"Flight Of Thought And Memory"

"Storms Of Utgard"

"Distant Seasons"

"Jettegryta" video:

"Homebound" video:

Enslaved are:

Ivar Bjørnson - guitars

Grutle Kjellson - vocals

Arve 'Ice Dale' Isdal - guitar

Håkon Vinje - Keyboards, Clean Vocals

Iver Sandøy - Drums

(Photo - Roy Bjørg)