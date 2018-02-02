ENSLAVED To Reissue Hordanes Land; Preorder Available

By Norse Music has announced the reissue of Enslaved’s historical album Hordanes Land, due for release on March 2nd on CD digipack and digital, and April 20th on LP.

You can preorder Hordanes Land on CD Digipack, limited green LP with embossed logo and title on cover (Enslaved webstores exclusive), limited white LP with embossed logo and title on cover (by Norse Music webstore), regular black LP, exclusive bundles and digital now here:

By Norse Music

Enslaved European Store

Enslaved North American Store

Digital

Bandcamp

First released in 1993 as a mini 12” LP, Hordanes Land was also released a few weeks later as a split CD album with Emperor and is considered a key release in the development of Viking metal.

The By Norse Music reissue features exclusive liner notes and quotes by major figures of the black metal scene such as Fenriz (Darkthrone), Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ), Lee Barret (Candlelight) and Hrymr (Helheim) among others, a reassembled layout respectfully done by Marcelo Vasco, the original songs entirely remastered by Iver Sandøy at Solslottet Studio (Bergen, Norway) and the bonus track “Enslaved”, from the Enslaved split with Satyricon “Yggdrasill”, released in 1992.

Enslaved co-founder and guitar player Ivar Bjørnson comments: "We have decided to have Iver Sandøy remaster Hordanes Land because of the great job he did with Vikingligr Veldi finally being released on vinyl in 2016 (also on By Norse Music). His philosophy is not so much to remake anything with the remaster; but to emphasize and highlight the strengths of the original mastering. The original album is a milestone and a document from a historical moment in modern metal, so the spirit and atmosphere needs preservation - not alteration."

Tracklisting:

“Slaget i skogen bortenfor (Epilog / Slaget)”

“Allfǫðr Oðinn”

“Balfǫr (Andi fara / Prologr)”

“Enslaved” (Bonus Track)