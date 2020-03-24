ENSLAVED To Release Utgard Album This Fall; Artwork Revealed

Norway's Enslaved have issued an update on their forthcoming new album, Utgard.

A message from the band states: "First of all, we’d like to sincerely thank you for the warm reception of our latest publications about our upcoming new album, Utgard! We understand that our recent communication also raised some questions and calls for transparent explanations. Let us reassure you that all of us are fine and in good health!

"Due to the current situation, we took the decision together with our label Nuclear Blast to postpone the release of Utgard to the fall. Therefore, as you can imagine, the whole schedule had to be adjusted quickly! We understand that seeing a video teaser followed by nothing has been confusing. As of today, we can announce that our first single and video will be released on May 22nd, and we can’t wait to share this new music with you all! We are sure you understand that this is for the best.

"In the meantime, we’d like to tell you a little more about the Utgard cover artwork! This is the 10th consecutive album cover artwork done by Truls Espedal - and like the album itself it is definitely on the wavelength of the long-distance pulse from the Enslaved generator. It is a piece of art that mirrors a massive concept and a band that is also more lyrically and philosophically inspired than ever before. That Truls is a master of his art is established a long time ago, but he has truly outdone himself on this interpretation of our Utgard. Just looking at how the colors and techniques are used to create the depth and grandiosity of the horizon. The perfect travelling companion into these uncharted territories.

"We are looking forward to sharing more news with you very soon. Take care and stay safe everyone!"