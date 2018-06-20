ENSLAVED To Tour Europe With HIGH ON FIRE
Norway's Enslaved have announced that they will return to Europe with High On Fire this fall. Tickets will be on sale tomorrow, Thursday, June 21st, at 9 AM, local time.
Frontman Grutle Kjellson comments: “Salute dear friends and foes! We are happy to announce some more tour dates for you. We are going to share stage with the legends in High On Fire. I can guarantee you that this will be a tour for the books, so get ready for some excessive indulgence in heavy music madness! See you on the road folks!”
Tour dates:
September
30 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
October
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Ut Connewitz
3 - Esch, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik
4 - Breda, Netherlands - Mezz Jupiler Zaal
8 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
9 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli
10 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2
12 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill
14 - Bristol, UK - SWX
15 - London, UK - The Dome
16 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge