ENSLAVED To Tour Europe With HIGH ON FIRE

Norway's Enslaved have announced that they will return to Europe with High On Fire this fall. Tickets will be on sale tomorrow, Thursday, June 21st, at 9 AM, local time.

Frontman Grutle Kjellson comments: “Salute dear friends and foes! We are happy to announce some more tour dates for you. We are going to share stage with the legends in High On Fire. I can guarantee you that this will be a tour for the books, so get ready for some excessive indulgence in heavy music madness! See you on the road folks!”

Tour dates:

September

30 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

October

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Ut Connewitz

3 - Esch, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

4 - Breda, Netherlands - Mezz Jupiler Zaal

8 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

9 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli

10 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

12 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill

14 - Bristol, UK - SWX

15 - London, UK - The Dome

16 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge