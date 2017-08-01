ENTER SHIKARI Release “Live Outside” Music Video; The Spark Album Due In September
August 1, 2017, 32 minutes ago
St Albans, England-based rockers, Enter Shikari, will release their new album, The Spark, on September 22nd. Check out a video for the album track “Live Outside” below, and pre-order the album at this location.
The Spark was recorded in Northamptonshire, UK in early 2017, produced by David Kosten and Rou Reynolds.
The Spark tracklisting:
“The Spark”
“The Sights”
“Live Outside”
“Take My Country Back”
“Airfield”
“Rabble Rouser”
“Shinrin-yoku”
“Undercover Agents”
“The Revolt Of The Atoms”
“An Ode To Lost Jigsaw Pieces (In Two Movements)”
“The Embers”
“The Spark” video:
In support of the album, Enter Shikari will take to the road for a series of performances in November / December. Supports for all the dates are Lower Than Atlantis and Astroid Boys. Tickets are available at this location.