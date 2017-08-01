ENTER SHIKARI Release “Live Outside” Music Video; The Spark Album Due In September

St Albans, England-based rockers, Enter Shikari, will release their new album, The Spark, on September 22nd. Check out a video for the album track “Live Outside” below, and pre-order the album at this location.

The Spark was recorded in Northamptonshire, UK in early 2017, produced by David Kosten and Rou Reynolds.

The Spark tracklisting:

“The Spark”

“The Sights”

“Live Outside”

“Take My Country Back”

“Airfield”

“Rabble Rouser”

“Shinrin-yoku”

“Undercover Agents”

“The Revolt Of The Atoms”

“An Ode To Lost Jigsaw Pieces (In Two Movements)”

“The Embers”

“The Spark” video:

In support of the album, Enter Shikari will take to the road for a series of performances in November / December. Supports for all the dates are Lower Than Atlantis and Astroid Boys. Tickets are available at this location.