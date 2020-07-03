ENTERPRISE EARTH Cover NECROPHAGIST's "Fermented Offal Discharge"; Quarantine-Filmed Video Streaming

Enterprise Earth have released a quarantine style playthrough video of their smoldering rendition of Necrophagist's "Fermented Offal Discharge". The cover appears on the band's Foundation Of Bones EP, recently issued via Entertainment One (eOne).

Featuring one new song (the title track), two cover tunes - the aforementioned Necrophagist track and Lamb Of God's iconic "Now You've Got Something To Die For" - an acoustic interpretation of "There Is No Tomorrow" from their Luciferous LP, and an instrumental version of the new track, the surprise EP serves as a bridge piece from Luciferous into the work being laid down for their forthcoming LP. Foundation Of Bones also marks the band's first ever self-produced output.

Comments Enterprise Earth guitarist Gabriel Mangold of the band's choice to cover Necrophagist, "When the idea of doing some covers came up, Necrophagist was one of the first bands we considered. Like Lamb Of God, they're a massive influence on all of us. We had a bit of a difficult time deciding which Necro song to cover as both albums are classic tech-death staples - and all of the songs are hard to play - but we ultimately decided on 'Fermented....' It was a lot of fun to record and perform."

Purchase Foundation Of Bones here, where the EP can be streamed in full.

Tracklisting:

“Foundation Of Bones”

“Now You’ve Got Something To Die For” (Lamb Of God cover)

“Fermented Offal Discharge” (Necrophagist cover)

“There Is No Tomorrow” (acoustic)

“Foundation Of Bones” (insturmental)

“Now You’ve Got Something To Die For” video:



“Foundation Of Bones” video: