ENTERPRISE EARTH Debut "Foundation Of Bones" Bass Playthrough Video

September 3, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal enterprise earth

Enterprise Earth have released a bass playthrough for "Foundations Of Bones". The track comes off the band's EP of the same name, recently issued via Entertainment One (eOne). Watch below:

Delivering brand new bruiser "Foundations Of Bones", as well as two cover tunes - Necrophagist's "Fermented Offal Discharge" and Lamb Of God's "Now You've Got Something To Die For" - an acoustic version of "There Is No Tomorrow" from their previously released Luciferous LP, and an instrumental edition of the title track, the surprise EP serves as a teaser to the work being composed for their forthcoming LP.



