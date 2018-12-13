ENTERPRISE EARTH Debuts "He Exists" Music Video; Luciferous Album Details Revealed

Spokane, WA-based metal band, Enterprise Earth, have released a video for the new track called “He Exists”.

"The evil we perceive in this world is a mere reflection of our inner darkness," says vocalist Dan Watson. "We are the architects of evil as it is projected upon the landscape of our reality. The Devil exists. He exists in us all."

Enterprise Earth will release Luciferous, their third LP, on April 5th via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music. The band completed work on Luciferous this summer with producer Jason Suecof (The Black Dahlia Murder, White Chapel, Job For A Cowboy, Carnifex) and are eager to get music into the hands of their fans.

Watson continues, "After following our natural progressions as musicians and as people 'Luciferous' came to life. It’s our strongest, most mature release to date and signifies a rebirth while retaining all of the elements of our past. We’re extremely proud of this release and can’t wait to unleash it upon the world."

Tracklisting:

"Behold, Malevolence"

"Sleep Is For The Dead"

"He Exists"

"Scars Of The Past"

"Ashamed To Be Human"

"Requiem"

"The Failsafe Fallacy"

"Infernal Suffering"

"Luciferous"

"Nightfallen"

"We Are Immortal"

"There Is No Tomorrow"

Enterprise Earth was founded in 2014 by ex-Infant Annihilator vocalist Dan Watson and ex-Takeover guitarist BJ Sampson. Taking their name from a confluence of Illuminati and other conspiracy theories, the band released their a debut EP titled XXIII and a full length, Patient Ø, in 2015. Patient Ø featured Oceano vocalist Adam Warren and debuted at number five on Billboard's Heatseekers/Top New Artist Chart. Last year the band released Embodiment, their second LP and have since shared the stage with Chelsea Grin, Whitechapel, and Winds of Plague with a highlighted appearance on the 2016 Summer Slaughter Tour.