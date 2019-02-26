ENTERPRISE EARTH Debuts "Sleep Is For The Dead" Music Video

Spokane, WA-based metal band, Enterprise Earth, have released a video for “Sleep Is For The Dead” in continued support of their new LP due out later this year.

“‘Sleep Is For The Dead’ is about digging deep inside myself when the world turns it’s back on me,” says vocalist Dan Watson. “It’s about peeling off the exterior shell that our society plastered on the outside and awakening the true inner version of myself rather than suppress it to fit into the cookie cutter mold that society tries to pressure us to fit into. I would rather be awake and face the pain than be asleep and suppress it.”

Enterprise Earth will release Luciferous, their third LP, on April 5th via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music. The band completed work on Luciferous this summer with producer Jason Suecof (The Black Dahlia Murder, White Chapel, Job For A Cowboy, Carnifex) and are eager to get music into the hands of their fans.

Watson continues, "After following our natural progressions as musicians and as people 'Luciferous' came to life. It’s our strongest, most mature release to date and signifies a rebirth while retaining all of the elements of our past. We’re extremely proud of this release and can’t wait to unleash it upon the world."

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Behold, Malevolence"

"Sleep Is For The Dead"

"He Exists"

"Scars Of The Past"

"Ashamed To Be Human"

"Requiem"

"The Failsafe Fallacy"

"Infernal Suffering"

"Luciferous"

"Nightfallen"

"We Are Immortal"

"There Is No Tomorrow"

“He Exists” video:

Last month the band announced a series of 2019 tour dates. The first stint will be a headline run with Aethere supporting. Those dates kick off in Victoria, BC on March 12th. The second leg will be alongside Lorna Shore starting in Providence, RI on March 29th



“We are very excited to embark on our first headlining and co-headlining tours in support of our new album," says Watson. “This marks the start of a new era for the band and we cannot wait to unleash our best work to our fans. See you soon in the USA and Canada.”

Find all dates here.

Enterprise Earth was founded in 2014 by ex-Infant Annihilator vocalist Dan Watson and ex-Takeover guitarist BJ Sampson. Taking their name from a confluence of Illuminati and other conspiracy theories, the band released their a debut EP titled XXIII and a full length, Patient Ø, in 2015. Patient Ø featured Oceano vocalist Adam Warren and debuted at number five on Billboard's Heatseekers/Top New Artist Chart. Last year the band released Embodiment, their second LP and have since shared the stage with Chelsea Grin, Whitechapel, and Winds of Plague with a highlighted appearance on the 2016 Summer Slaughter Tour.

(Photo - Dana Willax)