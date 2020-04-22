ENTERPRISE EARTH Guitarist Posts RINGS OF SATURN, MAKE THEM SUFFER Acoustic Covers

Enterprise Earth guitarist Gabriel Mangold has unveiled stunning acoustic renditions of "Metal Prolapse" from Bay Area deathcore titans Rings Of Saturn and "Erase Me" from Australian metal unit Make Them Suffer. Each track is beautifully captured on film in various locales of New Mexico.

Mangold elaborates, "The Rings Of Saturn video was shot in Taos, New Mexico at Hotel Luna Mystica. It's a vintage trailer hotel and campground that I currently work at and reside with my tiny home trailer. The Make Them Suffer video was filmed in the Carson National Forest in Tres Piedras, New Mexico which is about forty-five minutes northwest of Taos. Northern New Mexico is extensively beautiful and I'm fortunate to be living here once again. Having resided in Taos on two separate occasions, I'm familiar with the area and felt that these locations would be perfect for each video, respectively.

"The Ring's song," he continues, "was a result of being on back to back tours with them and not being able to get the extremely catchy chorus melody from 'Mental Prolapse' out of my head. Make Them Suffer had also just released that killer track and the melodies and lyrics seemed to suit themselves very well for an acoustic rendition. Both of these bands are also my good friends so I'm sure that had something to do with my decisions as well! Both songs also have great melodies which make translating to acoustic quite enjoyable."

Enterprise Earth recently released a video for "Scars Of The Past". The punishing track comes by way of the band's Luciferous full-length, released last spring via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music.

Comments the band, "'Scars Of The Past' is reflection. The pain of our past mistakes, haunting with a shadow of fear that the pain animates across the bare walls of the present moment. The meaning it holds is an anthem to recovery. Letting go of the pain and recognizing that the pain we experienced is what made us stronger. It's a part of who we are. This video was taken at a sold-out show in Atlanta, Georgia. It was able to capture what the song and metal as a whole stands for. Letting go of the past and living life to the fullest in the present moment. If we could turn back time, we would do it again."

