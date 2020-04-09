ENTERPRISE EARTH Premier "Scars Of The Past" Music Video

Spokane, WA-based metal band, Enterprise Earth, have released a video for "Scars Of The Past". The punishing track comes by way of the band's Luciferous full-length, released last spring via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music.

Comments the band, "'Scars Of The Past' is reflection. The pain of our past mistakes, haunting with a shadow of fear that the pain animates across the bare walls of the present moment. The meaning it holds is an anthem to recovery. Letting go of the pain and recognizing that the pain we experienced is what made us stronger. It's a part of who we are. This video was taken at a sold-out show in Atlanta, Georgia. It was able to capture what the song and metal as a whole stands for. Letting go of the past and living life to the fullest in the present moment. If we could turn back time, we would do it again."

Order the Luciferous album here.

Tracklisting:

"Behold, Malevolence"

"Sleep Is For The Dead"

"He Exists"

"Scars Of The Past"

"Ashamed To Be Human"

"Requiem"

"The Failsafe Fallacy"

"Infernal Suffering"

"Luciferous"

"Nightfallen"

"We Are Immortal"

"There Is No Tomorrow"

"We Are Immortal" video:

"The Failsafe Fallacy" video:

“Sleep Is For The Dead” video:

(Photo - Dana Willax)