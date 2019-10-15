ENTERPRISE EARTH Release "We Are Immortal" Music Video

Spokane, WA-based metal band, Enterprise Earth, have released a video for "We Are Immortal". Directed by Burke Cullinane, this is the fourth music video the band has released from their latest full length, Luciferous, out now via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music.

Vocalist Dan Watson comments, “Alone we’ll die in the fallout, but together We Are Immortal.”

Tracklisting:

"Behold, Malevolence"

"Sleep Is For The Dead"

"He Exists"

"Scars Of The Past"

"Ashamed To Be Human"

"Requiem"

"The Failsafe Fallacy"

"Infernal Suffering"

"Luciferous"

"Nightfallen"

"We Are Immortal"

"There Is No Tomorrow"

"The Failsafe Fallacy" video:

“Sleep Is For The Dead” video:

Enterprise Earth was founded in 2014 by ex-Infant Annihilator vocalist Dan Watson and ex-Takeover guitarist BJ Sampson. Taking their name from a confluence of Illuminati and other conspiracy theories, the band released their a debut EP titled XXIII and a full length, Patient Ø, in 2015. Patient Ø featured Oceano vocalist Adam Warren and debuted at number five on Billboard's Heatseekers/Top New Artist Chart. Last year the band released Embodiment, their second LP and have since shared the stage with Chelsea Grin, Whitechapel, and Winds of Plague with a highlighted appearance on the 2016 Summer Slaughter Tour.

(Photo - Dana Willax)