ENTERPRISE EARTH Releases Quarantine-Filmed Video For Instrumental Track "Foundation Of Bones"

Enterprise Earth unveils another quarantine-filmed video clip, this time for their instrumental rendition of latest track, "Foundations Of Bones". The tune appears on the band's recently issued EP of the same name, out now on Entertainment One (eOne).

Featuring one new song, "Foundation Of Bones", two cover tunes - Necrophagist's "Fermented Offal Discharge" and Lamb Of God's "Now You've Got Something To Die For" - an acoustic version of "There Is No Tomorrow" from their Luciferous LP, and this instrumental edition of the title track, the surprise EP serves as a bridge piece from Luciferous into the work being laid down for their forthcoming LP. Foundation Of Bones also marks the band's first ever self-produced output.

Comments Enterprise Earth guitarist, Gabriel Mangold, "After deciding to do this impromptu EP we began sifting through current demos for our winner. The decision was made unanimously fairly quickly. After a short, mysterious, and unsettling intro it gets straight to the point by exploding into the first chorus and doesn't let up until it's over. This song also features new sounds that we have been developing in a condensed format, namely combining modern deathcore parts and structure with thrash and death metal influences. This sound will be expanded upon in our coming full length."