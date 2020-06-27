ENTERPRISE EARTH Releases Quarantine-Filmed Video Of LAMB OF GOD Cover

Enterprise Earth is pleased to unveil the video edition of their rendition of Lamb Of God's "Now You've Got Something To Die For". The cover appears on the band's Foundation Of Bones EP, released last week via Entertainment One (eOne). The surprise EP serves as a bridge piece from their latest full-length effort, Luciferous, into the work being laid down for their forthcoming LP, and also marks the band's first self-produced output.

Foundation Of Bones features one new song from the band (the title track), two cover tunes - Lamb Of God's iconic "Now You've Got Something To Die For" and Necrophagist's "Fermented Offal Discharge" - an acoustic interpretation of "There Is No Tomorrow" from their Luciferous LP, and an instrumental version of the new track.

Comments Enterprise Earth guitarist Gabriel Mangold of the band's Lamb Of God cover, "Lamb Of God is one of our collective favorites as we all draw a significant portion of our influence from their catalog. We really wanted to do something off of Ashes Of The Wake and this song seemed to check all of the boxes for us. Straightforward and to the point, this was a ton of fun to cover."

"Foundation Of Bones was a spur of the moment idea that quickly came to fruition," elaborates Enterprise Earth guitarist Gabriel Mangold. "After returning home from our cancelled tour, we began writing and finishing up new material. While listening back to some new demos and being stoked on the quality of the mixes, we thought, 'Fuck it. Let's give self-production a go and release an impromptu EP!' Dan [Watson] tracked vocals at home in Indianapolis. Brandon [Zackey] recorded drums with our good friend/sound engineer, Chris Ghazel, in Los Angeles. I did guitars, bass, production, and handled mixing/mastering duties in my tiny home trailer studio rig in Taos, New Mexico. After several days of tweaking, we had a mix that we were all very stoked on and felt comfortable moving forward with our first self-produced release. I don't think we intended to accomplish anything specific with this EP other than releasing new music that we were very excited to show the world. However, throughout the process, we realized that we were attaining something vital in addition to releasing new music: the ability to self-produce. The sound we're developing is what we want to sound like, and we've all become that much more connected to our music now that we're at the reigns throughout the entire creative and production processes. We are very excited to continue developing our sound and have decided to self-produce our next LP."

Tracklisting:

“Foundation Of Bones”

“Now You’ve Got Something To Die For” (Lamb Of God cover)

“Fermented Offal Discharge” (Necrophagist cover)

“There Is No Tomorrow” (acoustic)

“Foundation Of Bones” (insturmental)

“Foundation Of Bones” video: