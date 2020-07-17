ENTERPRISE EARTH Share Quarantine-Filmed Video For Acoustic Rendition Of “There Is No Tomorrow”

Enterprise Earth has unveiled a stunning quarantine style playthrough video of their acoustic interpretation of "There Is No Tomorrow" which appears on the band's Foundation Of Bones EP, out now on Entertainment One (eOne).

Featuring one new song (the title track), two cover tunes - Necrophagist's "Fermented Offal Discharge" and Lamb Of God's "Now You've Got Something To Die For" - the aforementioned acoustic version of "There Is No Tomorrow" from their Luciferous LP, and an instrumental edition of the new track, the surprise EP serves as a bridge piece from Luciferous into the work being laid down for their forthcoming LP. Foundation Of Bones also marks the band's first ever self-produced output.

Comments Enterprise Earth guitarist Gabriel Mangold of "There Is No Tomorrow," "Doing the acoustic rendition of this song was a last-minute addition to the EP and, boy, are we glad we went for it as recording it was somewhat of a cathartic and eye-opening experience. It was inspired by bands that have done incredible acoustic renditions of their heavy tunes, namely Alice In Chains, The Contortionist, and I See Stars. Our sonic inspirations and musical expressions go much deeper than just being brutal and we wanted to express that sentiment and develop another facet of our sound. We love melody, peaks, and valleys within a song, acoustic jams that take you on a journey, and most importantly, we love writing music that resonates strongly within us. 'There Is No Tomorrow' is easily the most melodic and emotional song from Luciferous. If any tune from that record deserved an acoustic rendition, it would be that one. Expect more of these acoustic renditions in the future."