ENTERPRISE EARTH Signs With eOne / Good Fight Music; New Album Due Later This Year

Spokane, WA metal band Enterprise Earth has signed a worldwide deal with Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music with plans to release a new LP later this year.

"We are very proud to announce that we are joining forces with eOne and Good Fight Music," says vocalist Dan Watson. "We have grown into something bigger than we ever imagined and we couldn't be happier to have such an amazing team to support us."

Enterprise Earth will head into the studio this summer with producer Jason Suecof (The Black Dahlia Murder, White Chapel, Job For A Cowboy, Carnifex) for the next full length.

Enterprise Earth was founded in 2014 by ex-Infant Annihilator vocalist Dan Watson and ex-Takeover guitarist BJ Sampson. Taking their name from a confluence of Illuminati and other conspiracy theories, the band released their a debut EP titled XXIII and a full length, Patient Ø, in 2015. Patient Ø featured Oceano vocalist Adam Warren and debuted at #5 on Billboard's Heatseekers/Top New Artist Chart. Last year the band released Embodiment, their second LP and have since shared the stage with Chelsea Grin, Whitechapel, and Winds Of Plague with a highlighted appearance on the 2016 Summer Slaughter Tour.

The band will head over to Europe this fall with Chelsea Grin, Oceano and Kublai Khan. Dates can be seen below.

September

21 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Stattbahnhof

22 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

23 - Netherlands Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

24 - London, UK - The Dome

25 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

26 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

27 - Glasgow, UK - G2

28 - Birmingham, UK - The Asylum

29 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

30 - Paris, France - Maroquinerie

October

1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

2 - Bologna, Italy - Kindergarten Club

3 - Wien, Austria - Szene

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kurt

5 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

6 - Chemitz, Germany - AJZ

7 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

9 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

11 - Köln, Germany - Essigfarbik

12 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

13 - München, Germany - Backstage