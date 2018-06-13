ENTERPRISE EARTH Signs With eOne / Good Fight Music; New Album Due Later This Year
June 13, 2018, 27 minutes ago
Spokane, WA metal band Enterprise Earth has signed a worldwide deal with Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music with plans to release a new LP later this year.
"We are very proud to announce that we are joining forces with eOne and Good Fight Music," says vocalist Dan Watson. "We have grown into something bigger than we ever imagined and we couldn't be happier to have such an amazing team to support us."
Enterprise Earth will head into the studio this summer with producer Jason Suecof (The Black Dahlia Murder, White Chapel, Job For A Cowboy, Carnifex) for the next full length.
Enterprise Earth was founded in 2014 by ex-Infant Annihilator vocalist Dan Watson and ex-Takeover guitarist BJ Sampson. Taking their name from a confluence of Illuminati and other conspiracy theories, the band released their a debut EP titled XXIII and a full length, Patient Ø, in 2015. Patient Ø featured Oceano vocalist Adam Warren and debuted at #5 on Billboard's Heatseekers/Top New Artist Chart. Last year the band released Embodiment, their second LP and have since shared the stage with Chelsea Grin, Whitechapel, and Winds Of Plague with a highlighted appearance on the 2016 Summer Slaughter Tour.
The band will head over to Europe this fall with Chelsea Grin, Oceano and Kublai Khan. Dates can be seen below.
September
21 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Stattbahnhof
22 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
23 - Netherlands Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
24 - London, UK - The Dome
25 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
26 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
27 - Glasgow, UK - G2
28 - Birmingham, UK - The Asylum
29 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest
30 - Paris, France - Maroquinerie
October
1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
2 - Bologna, Italy - Kindergarten Club
3 - Wien, Austria - Szene
4 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kurt
5 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
6 - Chemitz, Germany - AJZ
7 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
9 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
11 - Köln, Germany - Essigfarbik
12 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
13 - München, Germany - Backstage