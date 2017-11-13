ENTHEOS - “Inverted Earth (I)” / “Sunshift (II)” Playthrough Video Streaming

Entheos have released a playthrough video for “Inverted Earth (I)”/“Sunshift (II)” , tracks from the Dark Future album, out now via Spinefarm Records. Watch the video below, and order Dark Future at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Black Static (I)”

“White Noise (II)”

“Melancholia”

“Pulse Of A New Era”

“Sea Of Symmetry ”

“Inverted Earth (I)”

“Sunshift (II)”

“Suspended Animation”

“The World Without Us”

“Resonance”

“Inverted Earth (I)”/“Sunshift (II)” playthrough video:

“The World Without Us” video:

“The World Without Us” playthrough video: