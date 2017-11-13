ENTHEOS - “Inverted Earth (I)” / “Sunshift (II)” Playthrough Video Streaming
November 13, 2017, an hour ago
Entheos have released a playthrough video for “Inverted Earth (I)”/“Sunshift (II)” , tracks from the Dark Future album, out now via Spinefarm Records. Watch the video below, and order Dark Future at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Black Static (I)”
“White Noise (II)”
“Melancholia”
“Pulse Of A New Era”
“Sea Of Symmetry ”
“Inverted Earth (I)”
“Sunshift (II)”
“Suspended Animation”
“The World Without Us”
“Resonance”
“Inverted Earth (I)”/“Sunshift (II)” playthrough video:
“The World Without Us” video:
“The World Without Us” playthrough video: