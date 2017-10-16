ENTHEOS - “Pulse Of A New Era” Playthrough Video Streaming
October 16, 2017, 30 minutes ago
In the new video below from Entheos, Evan Brewer performs the band’s new song “Pulse Of A New Era”, featured on the Dark Future album, out via Spinefarm Records on November 10th.
Pre-order Dark Future at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Black Static (I)”
“White Noise (II)”
“Melancholia”
“Pulse Of A New Era”
“Sea Of Symmetry ”
“Inverted Earth (I)”
“Sunshift (II)”
“Suspended Animation”
“The World Without Us”
“Resonance”
“The World Without Us”:
“The World Without Us” playthrough video:
Entheos perform next on November 10th at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA. Find the band’s live itinerary here.