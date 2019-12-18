ENTHRONED Release Macabre New Music Video For “Aghoria”

Occult black metal formation Enthroned have released a disturbing, macabre new music video for the song "Aghoria," which is taken from the band's latest album, Cold Black Suns. The dark and terrifying clip was made by Guilherme Henriques:

The band comments: "Eat the Flesh of the Dead, meditate within the Necrosphere and give birth through Garuda to a new incarnation of Mahadev... Vashikaran muth karni Black Magick bring you the official video clip from our Cold Black Suns album...'Aghoria.'"

Cold Black Suns can be ordered in various formats here. The cover artwork was created by Neraath.

"Hosanna Satana" video:

"Silent Redemption":

Lineup:

Nornagest: Vocals

Neraath: Guitars, noise and effects

Shāgāl: Guitars

Norgaath: Bass

Menthor: Drums

(Photo - David Fitt)