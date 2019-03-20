ENTHRONED Reveal Cold Black Suns Album Details; "Silent Redemption" Single Streaming

Black metal formation, Enthroned, have are streaming the first single from their new album, Cold Black Suns, which will be released via Season Of Mist on June 7. The song, "Silent Redemption," can be heard below.

The band comments: “We're proud to introduce our first single, 'Silent Redemption', from the upcoming album, Cold Black Suns. This track unveils one of the many layers of the long awaited 11th opus. With 'Silent Redemption', we take you along to Aokigahara, the infamous Suicide Forest in Japan, to walk amongst the Yūrei. While keeping our band's trademark, this new album offers another pitch in the music, soaking the listener in bleak and fury."

Enthroned is surely a name black metal fans are no strangers to. Over the course of the last 25 years, they have pushed the boundaries of black metal and the deepness of the Left Hand Path philosophy further within. The quintet has channelled that dedication into their newest record. Cold Black Suns is a dark and crushing black metal album where cold riffing, blood chilling atmospheres, and ritualistic drumming are keys to forging their most mature and accomplished opus to date.

The band, who crawled out of the black lands of Belgium in 1993, inked their first contract less than a year after its formation, and recorded debut album Prophecies Of Pagan Fire, which is now considered an all-time classic in the genre.

By then known as The Blackened Horde to fans and the scene at large, Enthroned recruited guitarist Nornagest and within two years entered Hautregard Studios to give birth to their second album. After the recording, tragedy struck and founding member and drummer Cernunnos (1997) took his own life.

The band went on to record the album using Cernunnos’s drum tracks from rehearsal recordings which were recorded by long time friend Da Cardoen, from the Belgian band Asphyxia. Towards The Skullthrone Of Satan was thus born. Since then, Enthroned went on to tour the world and have released a total of 10 full-lengths, one live album, and a hearty handful of splits and EPs.

Now, as the band celebrates 26 years as one of black metal’s premier outfits, they are ready to unleash number 11 onto the masses. Cold Black Suns is an icy, brutal offering from the band that will see a worldwide release on June 7 via Season Of Mist, making it their debut to the label. This is the band’s first album in five years, following up 2014’s critically acclaimed Sovereigns.

Cold Black Suns can be pre-ordered in various formats here. The cover artwork was created by Neraath.

Tracklisting:

"Ophiusa"

"Hosanna Satana"

"Oneiros"

"Vapula Omega"

"Silent Redemption"

"Aghoria"

"Beyond Humane Greed"

"Smoking Mirror"

"Son Of Man"

"Silent Redemption":

Lineup:

Nornagest: Vocals

Neraath: Guitars, noise and effects

Shāgāl: Guitars

Norgaath: Bass

Menthor: Drums

(Photo - David Fitt)