ENTHRONED Streaming Cold Black Suns Bonus Track "Womb Of Violence"

"Womb Of Violence", the bonus track from the digipak edition of Enthroned's Cold Black Suns album (Season Of Mist) is available for streaming below.

Cold Black Suns can be ordered in various formats here. The cover artwork was created by Neraath.

Tracklisting:

"Ophiusa"

"Hosanna Satana"

"Oneiros"

"Vapula Omega"

"Silent Redemption"

"Aghoria"

"Beyond Humane Greed"

"Smoking Mirror"

"Son Of Man"

"Womb Of Violence" (bonus track, digipak)

Lineup:

Nornagest: Vocals

Neraath: Guitars, noise and effects

Shāgāl: Guitars

Norgaath: Bass

Menthor: Drums

(Photo - David Fitt)