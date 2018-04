ENTOMBED A.D. At Work On New Album

Swedish death metallers Entombed A.D. have begun work on their third studio album, expected later this year. The band's latest album, Dead Dawn, was released in February 2016. Stay tuned for updates from the band. Entombed A.D. have the following live dates scheduled:

June

14 - With Full Force Festival - Gräfenhainichen, Germany

23 - Protzen Open Air - Fehrbellin, Germany

August

4 - Sylak Open Air - St. Maurice De Gourdans, France

11 - Backyard Rock - Kiruna, Sweden

31 - Sticky Fingers - Göteborg, Sweden

September

1 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

14 - Frimis Salonger - Orebro, Sweden

15 - Pipeline - Sundsvall, Sweden

21 - Liljan - Borlänge, Sweden

22 - Katalin - Uppsala, Sweden

28 - Harrys - Gefle, Sweden

29 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden