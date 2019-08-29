ENTOMBED A.D. - Bowels Of Earth Album Unboxed; Video

Entombed A.D. will release their new album, Bowels Of Earth, tomorrow (August 30) via Century Media. Check out an unboxing video below.

The new album represents a huge leap forward for these gnarly veterans. Faster, tighter and more viscerally crushing than anything they have produced before. LG Petrov comments: “Chainsaw guitars, feral vocals bark and raw blasting drums. Please disgust yourself with our new track and video for 'Elimination'!"

Bowels Of Earth will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak & Patch (incl. exclusive Motörhead cover of “Back At The Funny Farm”)

- Ltd. Gatefold black LP+CD & Poster

- Digital album

- Ltd. Gatefold dark green LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold red LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold silver LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold golden LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold white LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold neon orange LP+CD & Poster

Tracklisting:

"Torment Remains"

"Elimination"

"Hell Is My Home"

"Bowels Of Earth"

"Bourbon Nightmare"

"Fit For A King"

"Worlds Apart"

"Through The Eyes Of The Gods"

"I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive" (Hank Williams Cover)

"To Eternal Night"

Unboxing video:

"Elimination" video:

"Torment Remains" video:

Catch Entombed A.D. live on one of the dates below.

October

19 - Metal Inferno Festival - Paderborn, Germany

December

7 - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen, Germany

Also, mark your calendars red for the Hell Over Europe III tour with label mates Aborted and Baest.

October

18 - London, UK - The Dome

19 - Paderborn, Germany - Metal Inferno Festival

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchentall

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

22 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal club

23 - Warschau, Poland - Proxima<

24 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Kablys

25 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

26 - alinn, Estonia - Tapper

27 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slykhust

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

31 - Oslo, Norway - Jon Dee

November

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

2 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

3 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Complex

4 - Milano, Italy - Legend club

6 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

7 - Malaga, Spain - Paris15

9 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

10 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

11 - Niort, France - Camji

12 - Rennes, France - Ubu

13 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L'Empreinte

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

15 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

16 - Sittard, Netherlands - Volt

17 - Hamburg, Germany – Kulturpalast

Entombed A.D. are:

L-G Petrov - Vocals

Nico Elgstrand - Guitar/Vocals

Olle Dahlstedt - Drums

Guilherme Miranda - Guitar