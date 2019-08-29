ENTOMBED A.D. - Bowels Of Earth Album Unboxed; Video

August 29, 2019

Entombed A.D. will release their new album, Bowels Of Earth, tomorrow (August 30) via Century Media. Check out an unboxing video below.

The new album represents a huge leap forward for these gnarly veterans. Faster, tighter and more viscerally crushing than anything they have produced before. LG Petrov comments: “Chainsaw guitars, feral vocals bark and raw blasting drums. Please disgust yourself with our new track and video for 'Elimination'!"

Bowels Of Earth will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak & Patch (incl. exclusive Motörhead cover of “Back At The Funny Farm”)
- Ltd. Gatefold black LP+CD & Poster
- Digital album
- Ltd. Gatefold dark green LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold red LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold silver LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold golden LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold white LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold neon orange LP+CD & Poster

Get your format of choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Torment Remains"
"Elimination"
"Hell Is My Home"
"Bowels Of Earth"
"Bourbon Nightmare"
"Fit For A King"
"Worlds Apart"
"Through The Eyes Of The Gods"
"I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive" (Hank Williams Cover)
"To Eternal Night"

Unboxing video:

"Elimination" video:

"Torment Remains" video:

Catch Entombed A.D. live on one of the dates below.

October
19 - Metal Inferno Festival - Paderborn, Germany

December
7 - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen, Germany

Also, mark your calendars red for the Hell Over Europe III tour with label mates Aborted and Baest.

October
18 - London, UK - The Dome
19 - Paderborn, Germany - Metal Inferno Festival
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchentall
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
22 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal club
23 - Warschau, Poland - Proxima<
24 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Kablys
25 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
26 - alinn, Estonia - Tapper
27 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slykhust
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
31 - Oslo, Norway - Jon Dee

November
1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
2 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
3 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Complex
4 - Milano, Italy - Legend club
6 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje
7 - Malaga, Spain - Paris15
9 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live
10 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
11 - Niort, France - Camji
12 - Rennes, France - Ubu
13 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L'Empreinte
14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
15 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
16 - Sittard, Netherlands - Volt
17 - Hamburg, Germany – Kulturpalast

Entombed A.D. are:

L-G Petrov - Vocals
Nico Elgstrand - Guitar/Vocals
Olle Dahlstedt - Drums
Guilherme Miranda - Guitar



