Capitol Chaos TV has uploaded live footage of Entombed A.D. performing live from the Starlite Lounge in Sacramento, CA last night (January 19th).

Check out the death metallers bang out “Out Of Hand” and “Revel In Flesh”:

Entombed A.D.’s US tour wraps up this Sunday.

Remaining dates:

January

20 - Portland, CA - Dantes

21 - Seattle, WA - Highline

22 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw