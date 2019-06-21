ENTOMBED A.D. Release Music Video For New Single "Torment Remains"; Bowels Of Earth Album Details Revealed
Entombed A.D. have released the first track, "Torment Remains", from their new album, Bowels Of Earth, which will be released August 30 via Century Media. The band are poised to return with one of 2019’s most devastating, deathly statements. Bowels Of Earth represents a huge leap forward for these gnarly veterans. Faster, tighter and more viscerally crushing than anything they have produced before.
"Dear Metalhead, hope you are well! For you here to enjoy, this new track of our forthcoming album Bowels Of Earth! We sincerely hope and believe that it will melt your brain into mush... Best death wishes and curses from Entombed A.D." - Nico Elgstrand
Bowels Of Earth will be available in the following formats:
- Ltd. CD Digipak & Patch (incl. exclusive Motörhead cover of “Back At The Funny Farm”)
- Ltd. Gatefold black LP+CD & Poster
- Digital album
- Ltd. Gatefold dark green LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold red LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold silver LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold golden LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold white LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold neon orange LP+CD & Poster
Tracklisting:
"Torment Remains"
"Elimination"
"Hell Is My Home"
"Bowels Of Earth"
"Bourbon Nightmare"
"Fit For A King"
"Worlds Apart"
"Through The Eyes Of The Gods"
"I’ll never Get Out Of This World Alive" (Hank Williams Cover)
"To Eternal Night"
Catch Entombed A.D. live on one of the dates below.
June
2 - Metal East Festival - Kharkiv, Ukraine
7 - Vi på Värmdö-festivalen - Stockholm, Sweden
27 - Glastonbury Festival - Glastonbury, UK
28 - Abyss Festival - Bulle, Switzerland
July
7 - EXIT Festival - Novi Sad, Russia
20 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gävle, Sweden
26 - Laurus Nobilis - Famalicão, Portugal
29 - Iberian Warriors Metal Fest - Zaragoza, Spain
October
19 - Metal Inferno Festival - Paderborn, Germany
December
7 - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen, Germany
Also, mark your calendars red for the Hell Over Europe III tour with label mates Aborted and Baest.
October
18 - London, UK - The Dome
19 - Paderborn, Germany - Metal Inferno Festival
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchentall
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
22 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal club
23 - Warschau, Poland - Proxima
24 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Kablys
25 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
26 - alinn, Estonia - Tapper
27 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slykhust
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
31 - Oslo, Norway - Jon Dee
November
1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
2 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
3 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Complex
4 - Milano, Italy - Legend club
6 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje
7 - Malaga, Spain - Paris15
9 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live
10 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
11 - Niort, France - Camji
12 - Rennes, France - Ubu
13 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L'Empreinte
14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
15 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
16 - Sittard, Netherlands - Volt
17 - Hamburg, Germany – Kulturpalast
Entombed A.D. are:
L-G Petrov - Vocals
Nico Elgstrand - Guitar/Vocals
Olle Dahlstedt - Drums
Guilherme Miranda - Guitar