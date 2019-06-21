ENTOMBED A.D. Release Music Video For New Single "Torment Remains"; Bowels Of Earth Album Details Revealed

Entombed A.D. have released the first track, "Torment Remains", from their new album, Bowels Of Earth, which will be released August 30 via Century Media. The band are poised to return with one of 2019’s most devastating, deathly statements. Bowels Of Earth represents a huge leap forward for these gnarly veterans. Faster, tighter and more viscerally crushing than anything they have produced before.

"Dear Metalhead, hope you are well! For you here to enjoy, this new track of our forthcoming album Bowels Of Earth! We sincerely hope and believe that it will melt your brain into mush... Best death wishes and curses from Entombed A.D." - Nico Elgstrand

Bowels Of Earth will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak & Patch (incl. exclusive Motörhead cover of “Back At The Funny Farm”)

- Ltd. Gatefold black LP+CD & Poster

- Digital album

- Ltd. Gatefold dark green LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold red LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold silver LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold golden LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold white LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold neon orange LP+CD & Poster

Get your format of choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Torment Remains"

"Elimination"

"Hell Is My Home"

"Bowels Of Earth"

"Bourbon Nightmare"

"Fit For A King"

"Worlds Apart"

"Through The Eyes Of The Gods"

"I’ll never Get Out Of This World Alive" (Hank Williams Cover)

"To Eternal Night"

Catch Entombed A.D. live on one of the dates below.

June

2 - Metal East Festival - Kharkiv, Ukraine

7 - Vi på Värmdö-festivalen - Stockholm, Sweden

27 - Glastonbury Festival - Glastonbury, UK

28 - Abyss Festival - Bulle, Switzerland

July

7 - EXIT Festival - Novi Sad, Russia

20 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gävle, Sweden

26 - Laurus Nobilis - Famalicão, Portugal

29 - Iberian Warriors Metal Fest - Zaragoza, Spain

October

19 - Metal Inferno Festival - Paderborn, Germany

December

7 - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen, Germany

Also, mark your calendars red for the Hell Over Europe III tour with label mates Aborted and Baest.

October

18 - London, UK - The Dome

19 - Paderborn, Germany - Metal Inferno Festival

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchentall

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

22 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal club

23 - Warschau, Poland - Proxima

24 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Kablys

25 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

26 - alinn, Estonia - Tapper

27 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slykhust

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

31 - Oslo, Norway - Jon Dee

November

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

2 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

3 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Complex

4 - Milano, Italy - Legend club

6 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

7 - Malaga, Spain - Paris15

9 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

10 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

11 - Niort, France - Camji

12 - Rennes, France - Ubu

13 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L'Empreinte

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

15 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

16 - Sittard, Netherlands - Volt

17 - Hamburg, Germany – Kulturpalast

Entombed A.D. are:

L-G Petrov - Vocals

Nico Elgstrand - Guitar/Vocals

Olle Dahlstedt - Drums

Guilherme Miranda - Guitar