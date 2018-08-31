ENTOMBED A.D. Release New Single "Fit For A King" (Audio)

Swedish death metallers Entombed A.D. return with a single release for the brand new track “Fit For A King”. Get it here, and listen to the song below.

A new studio album is in the works. Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks.

Entombed A.D. will spread the doctrine of death across their homeland of Sweden on the following dates:

August

31 - Sticky Fingers - Göteborg, Sweden

September

1 - Kulturbolaget, - Malmö, Sweden

14 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden

15 - Pipeline - Sundsvall, Sweden

21 - Liljan - Borlänge, Sweden

22 - Katalin And All That Jazz Östra Station - Uppsala, Sweden

28 - Harrys - Gävle, Sweden

29 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden