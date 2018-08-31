ENTOMBED A.D. Release New Single "Fit For A King" (Audio)
August 31, 2018, an hour ago
Swedish death metallers Entombed A.D. return with a single release for the brand new track “Fit For A King”. Get it here, and listen to the song below.
A new studio album is in the works. Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks.
Entombed A.D. will spread the doctrine of death across their homeland of Sweden on the following dates:
August
31 - Sticky Fingers - Göteborg, Sweden
September
1 - Kulturbolaget, - Malmö, Sweden
14 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden
15 - Pipeline - Sundsvall, Sweden
21 - Liljan - Borlänge, Sweden
22 - Katalin And All That Jazz Östra Station - Uppsala, Sweden
28 - Harrys - Gävle, Sweden
29 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden