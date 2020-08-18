ENTOMBED A.D. Singer L-G PETROV Discusses Incurable Cancer Battle - "My Doctor Actually Ordered Me To Have Cigars And Rum"

Just over a week ago, legendary Entombed/Entombed A.D. singer L-G Petrov revealed that he had been diagnosed with incurable bile duct cancer.

In a new interview with Louder, the 48-year-old singer opens up about his battle, despite feeling the effects of a round of chemo he completed just 24 hours before the interview. Read a few excerpts from the interview below.

Louder: How tough is the chemotherapy treatment?

L-G Petrov: "It’s very, very hard stuff. It’s not water they’re putting in you. You're very, very weak. You get all these pills filled with cortisones [a steroid for strength], and you can't sleep. Pills for nausea as well. But if you take a sleeping pill, then it works against it. I didn’t sleep at all last night. I waited until my local store opened at 8am, then put some clothes on and slowly walked there. It’s a mile but I had to sit down three times to rest. Your body gets so unimaginably weak. But like I say, I’m a positive person."

Louder: Have you changed your lifestyle in the last couple of months?

L-G Petrov: "The first day I found out, I quit smoking, quit drinking. I haven't done either in a couple of months. I've gone over to the other side. It feels great! I can smell cigarettes from a hundred yards: 'Oh shit, there's somebody smoking.' It makes me want to puke now."

Louder: Have you changed your diet? Have you given up meat or gone vegan?

L-G Petrov: "No. I spoke to a dietician, and they said when you've got this kind of cancer it's not good to be skinny. You should eat a lot of ‘good fat’ - chicken, turkey, bearnaise sauce, stuff like that. Lots of water, lime, oranges too. I was 87 kilos before. Now I’m 93. The weird thing is, you lose the taste of food, especially after you've had treatment. When you eat, you just chew - you don't get that swallow reaction. It's really, really weird. Sometimes I'm chewing like a camel but not swallowing."

Louder: How does it all affect you mentally?

L-G Petrov: "I'm a really positive person, but sometimes you get really depressed, of course. But I have so many good friends that call me, visit me. We sit outside - distanced, of course. My doctor actually ordered me to have cigars and rum. He said, ‘That’s about life quality.’ Not a lot of rum, just a taste. Same with cigars. But it helps."

Read the full interview at Louder.



L-G previously stated: “If you wanna support a metalhead in need please feel free to donate here. Stay well everybody ❤️ #fuckcancer #fightforlifeandmetal.”