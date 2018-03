ENTOMBED A.D. Vocalist LG PETROV Records Guest Vocals For Upcoming ATROCITY Album; Video

Germany's Atrocity have announced that Entombed A.D. vocalist LG Petrov has recorded guest vocals for their upcoming album, entitled Okkult II and expected this year via Massacre Records worldwide.

Check out the video below, and stay tuned for updates from the Atrocity camp.

Atrocity released the Masters Of Darkness EP last December. Masters Of Darkness was produced by Alexander Krull at Mastersound Studio. The artwork was created by Stefan Heilemann / Heilemania (Lindemann, Epica, Kamelot).

Tracklisting:

“Masters Of Darkness”

“Menschenschlachthaus”

“Gates To Oblivion”

“Devil’s Covenant”

“Masters Of Darkness”: