ENTOMBED Founding Member ALEX HELLID Launches Entombed Sverige Craft Lager; Limited First Draft Available

A limited first draft of Entombed Sverige, the new craft lager from Entombed guitarist Alex Hellid, is now available.

According to swedbeer.se, in 2016 Alex Hellid teamed up with brewmaster Dr. Andrés Furukawa of Macken Brewery to craft Entombed Sverige in celebration of the Entombed legacy.

“Entombed Sverige is what we call a Swedish Helles (a little darker than your typical Helles) with gold ingot color and delicate white foam head. A craft lager with remarkable noble hop aroma and delicious well-balanced taste with lingering dryness. A refreshing beer to enjoy.”

More info at a href="https://www.swedbeer.se/en/shop/product/474/" target="_blank">swedbeer.se.