ENTOMBED Guitarist Uffe Cederlund On Left Hand Path Turning 30 - “Yeah, It Sounds Fucking Brutal, Let’s Go For That!”

Entombed guitarist Uffe Cederlund and Sunlight Studios founder Tomas Skogsberg spoke with Guitar World about the 30th anniversary of their legendary Left Hand Path debut and the origins of that classic Swedish death metal sound.

"It took us some time to know what we were doing,” Cederlund says, “but it was basically ‘break rules!’ I’m sure Tomas did a lot of stuff on his board to come up with the sound too, but it wasn’t like we knew what we were doing. We knew when it sounded good, but we didn’t know how to get the sound. Tomas could meet us with that, as he didn’t know either. It was more like, ‘Yeah, it sounds fucking brutal, let’s go for that!’”

The board Cederlund mentioned is an '80s customized desk that still sits at the control center of Sunlight Studios today.





“Compared to the Florida death scene, bands from Sweden had something special,” Cederlund adds. “They were much sloppier, but with good energy, something people all over the world liked. There were bands from all over the world but somehow the Swedish stood out. I guess part of it was because of Tomas and Sunlight being this machine, being able to help bands record and sound OK.”

