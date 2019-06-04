ENTOMBED's Live Clandestine Album Storms Swedish Charts

Entombed, featuring original members Nicke Andersson, Uffe Cederlund and Alex Hellid, have entered the Swedish charts with their Live Clandestine album, released via Threeman Recordings last month. The album achieved the following chart positions:

#13 - Album List

#3 - Physical List

#3 - Vinyl List

#2 - Heavy Metal List

25 years after the release of the album, the original members were reunited together on a stage in Malmö for a unique concert where the groundbreaking work is performed from beginning to end, from the opening "Living Dead" to the end "Through The Collonades".

A message from Alex, Uffe & Nicke states: "Big thanks to everyone who helped Live Clandestine crash into the charts! We are extremely happy for unparalleled support from partners and friends!! THANK YOU ALL."

The album is available on CD, CD bundle with exclusive t-shirt & 2LP 180gr deluxe vinyl incl. poster. Order here.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Living Dead"

"Sinners Bleed"

"Evilyn"

"Blessed Be"

"Stranger Aeons"

"Chaos Breed"

"Crawl"

"Severe Burns"

"Through The Colonnades"

"Left Hand Path"

"Stranger Aeons":

"Sinners Bleed":

Lineup:

Guitar: Alex Hellid Drums: Nicke Andersson

Guitar & Backing Vocals: Uffe Cederlund

Vocals: Robert Andersson

Bass: Edvin Aftonfalk