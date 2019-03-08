ENTOMBED Streaming "Sinners Bleed" From Clandestine - Live Album

Entombed, featuring original members Nicke Andersson, Uffe Cederlund and Alex Hellid, invite you to hear the unique experience of the band performing their second album, Clandestine, in full live for the first time ever for the album‘s 25th Anniversary.

Threeman Recordings presents Act 2: The Entombed performance - A concert in two acts based entirely on the Swedish band‘s acclaimed album Clandestine from 1991. It is a unique concert where the pioneering album is played from beginning to end. From the opening track "Living Dead" to closer "Through The Collonades".

In the first act, the Malmö Symphony Orchestra and Choir performs Clandestine, arranged for orchestra by Thomas Von Wachenfeldt (Wachenfeldt), with the original members from Entombed sitting in as part of the ensemble. In the second act, the band performs the entire album live in the original version for the very first time.

Alex Hellid comments: “It is amazing to experience the musical journey with an orchestra and we really enjoyed the experience.”

Conductor Josef Rhedin adds: “Allowing Entombed‘s suggestive music to meet Symphony Orchestra and Choir is a very creative and exciting concept. Composer Thomas Von Wachenfeldt‘s arrangement contains challenges for both orchestral musicians and for me as a conductor, as the starting point has been to interpret the Clandestine in a classical, symphonic format, rather than plank the music outright.”

Clandestine - Live will be released on CD, CD bundle with exclusive t-shirt & 2LP 180gr deluxe vinyl incl. poster on Threeman Recordings on May 17th. Pre-order here, and listen to "Sinners Bleed" below.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Living Dead"

"Sinners Bleed"

"Evilyn"

"Blessed Be"

"Stranger Aeons"

"Chaos Breed"

"Crawl"

"Severe Burns"

"Through The Colonnades"

"Left Hand Path"

"Sinners Bleed":

Teaser:

Lineup:

Guitar: Alex Hellid Drums: Nicke Andersson

Guitar & Backing Vocals: Uffe Cederlund

Vocals: Robert Andersson

Bass: Edvin Aftonfalk