ENTOMBED - Wolverine Blues Full Dynamic Range Vinyl Available Friday; Video Trailer Streaming

Earache Records will issue a Full Dynamic Range vinyl edition of Entombed's Wolverine Blues album on November 24th. Pre-order the limited edition silver pressing (500 copies available) at this location, and the black vinyl edition here. A video trailer for the upcoming release can be found below.

Originally issued in 1993, Wolverine Blues is the band's third album and has been specially remastered from the original tapes in Full Dynamic Range (FDR) audio, allowing the music's nuances to shine through and giving the album a more ferocious, immersive and dynamic sound than ever before.

Blending the heaviness of death metal with the swagger rock 'n' roll, this album establishes the "death 'n' roll" blueprint for future Entombed albums. To put it bluntly, this album crushes.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Eyemaster"

"Rotten Soil"

"Wolverine Blues"

"Demon"

"Contempt"

Side B

"Full Of Hell"

"Blood Song"

"Hollowman"

"Heavens Die"

"Out Of Hand"