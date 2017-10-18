ENTOMBED’s Clandestine Available On Limited Edition Full Dynamic Range Silver Vinyl; Video Preview
October 18, 2017, an hour ago
Arguably one of the greatest death metal albums of all-time, Entombed's Clandestine has been given the Full Dynamic Range treatment, allowing the music's nuances to shine through and giving the album a more ferocious, immersive and dynamic sound than ever before.
Order this limited edition silver pressing (only 500 copies available) at this location, and check out a preview video below.
Tracklisting:
“Living Dead”
“Sinners Bleed”
“Evilyn”
“Blessed Be”
“Stranger Aeons”
“Chaos Breed”
“Crawl”
“Severe Burns”
“Through The Collonades”