ENTOMBED’s Clandestine Available On Limited Edition Full Dynamic Range Silver Vinyl; Video Preview

Arguably one of the greatest death metal albums of all-time, Entombed's Clandestine has been given the Full Dynamic Range treatment, allowing the music's nuances to shine through and giving the album a more ferocious, immersive and dynamic sound than ever before.

Order this limited edition silver pressing (only 500 copies available) at this location, and check out a preview video below.

Tracklisting:

“Living Dead”

“Sinners Bleed”

“Evilyn”

“Blessed Be”

“Stranger Aeons”

“Chaos Breed”

“Crawl”

“Severe Burns”

“Through The Collonades”