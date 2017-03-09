ENTOMBED’s NICKE ANDERSSON Joins LUCIFER On Drums

Swedish/German heavy rock band, Lucifer, have announced a change in their lineup. The band check in with the following update:

“It is true, the Lucifer I chapter is closed. Lucifer has parted ways amicably with guitarist Gaz Jennings and drummer Andy Prestidge. It's been quite a miraculous ride.

“The stars have aligned once again: Johanna (Sadonis, vocals) has teamed up with Nicke Andersson (Imperial State Electric, The Hellacopters, Entombed, etc.) to work on the next album Lucifer II. Nicke, Johanna and Robin (Tiderbrink, guitar) will meet up in Sweden this month to record a few first songs that will hopefully see the light of day very soon. A little taste of what's to come.

“Nicke is also joining Lucifer on drums. Stay tuned.”

More on Lucifer at this location.