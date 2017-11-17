ENTRAILS Release Exclusive Digital Single "Death Is The Right Path"

Swedish death metallers, Entrails,have just released a digital single entitled "Death Is The Right Path" The single features two exclusive tracks that are only digitally available.

Entrails comments: "If World Inferno wasn't enough and your necks haven't turned loose after massive headbanging, Entrails will now fulfill that with two new songs to make the World Inferno complete!"

Death Is The Right Path tracklisting:

"Death Is The Right Path"

"Blood Burst"

Check them out at this location.